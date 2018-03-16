57 Little Bit Lane

房产描述

Gentleman's farm set just a short distance from Narragansett Bay in the historic and picturesque Quidnessett area. The custom-built nearly 5000 sq.ft. manor home overlooks 9 plus acres of paddocks, stone walls, farm buildings, and shared open space. Features include Viessmann hydro air, radiant and central air, 400 amps electric, stone fireplace, cherry and oak floors, oversized 3-car garage, municipal and well water, Wolfe, Sub-Zero, and Bosch appliances, large butler's pantry, 2nd floor working laundry room, coffered ceilings, dramatic foyer and turned staircase. Farm buildings offer many possibilities. Second vacant buildable lot may be purchased separately. Ride your horses to the beach!