在售 - North Kingstown, RI, United States - ¥6,810,770
Quidnessett, North Kingstown, RI, 02852 - United States

57 Little Bit Lane

约¥6,810,770
原货币价格 $1,075,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.1
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4781
    平方英尺 (4.07 英亩)

房产描述

Gentleman's farm set just a short distance from Narragansett Bay in the historic and picturesque Quidnessett area. The custom-built nearly 5000 sq.ft. manor home overlooks 9 plus acres of paddocks, stone walls, farm buildings, and shared open space. Features include Viessmann hydro air, radiant and central air, 400 amps electric, stone fireplace, cherry and oak floors, oversized 3-car garage, municipal and well water, Wolfe, Sub-Zero, and Bosch appliances, large butler's pantry, 2nd floor working laundry room, coffered ceilings, dramatic foyer and turned staircase. Farm buildings offer many possibilities. Second vacant buildable lot may be purchased separately. Ride your horses to the beach!

房产特征

  • 混凝土地基
  • 地毯
  • 汽油采暖燃料
  • 散热片式采暖系统
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 1177879

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Gammons Realty
代理经纪:
Allen Gammons

周边设施
