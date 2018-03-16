21 Mount Joy Avenue

房产描述

Charming and spacious Center Hall Colonial in the heart of Edgemont. Lovingly maintained with large bright rooms throughout. This home features a fabulous eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island that opens to a great room with vaulted ceiling and doors to covered rocking chair porch, brick patio and fenced yard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Retreat to the master bedroom suite with outfitted dressing room and new luxury bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. It has it all. Some updates include all new bathrooms, new central air, new roof and new windows. Just a short walk to all Edgemont schools, Scarsdale Village for Metro North, restaurants and shops.