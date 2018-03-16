高端地产新闻
在售 - Scarsdale, NY, United States - ¥8,204,602
Scarsdale, NY, 10583 - United States

21 Mount Joy Avenue

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺 (0.15 英亩)

房产描述

Charming and spacious Center Hall Colonial in the heart of Edgemont. Lovingly maintained with large bright rooms throughout. This home features a fabulous eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island that opens to a great room with vaulted ceiling and doors to covered rocking chair porch, brick patio and fenced yard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Retreat to the master bedroom suite with outfitted dressing room and new luxury bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. It has it all. Some updates include all new bathrooms, new central air, new roof and new windows. Just a short walk to all Edgemont schools, Scarsdale Village for Metro North, restaurants and shops.

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 汽油采暖燃料
  • 拱形天花板
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 4749867

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Westchester Properties
代理经纪:
Iris S Kalt
914-643-1367

_