高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Deerfield, IL, United States - ¥7,285,306
Deerfield, IL, 60015 - United States

1611 Montgomery Road

约¥7,285,306
原货币价格 $1,149,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.1
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5332
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

Why build when there is this great value! This home could not be recreated at this price in today's new construction pricing. Home offering over 5300 sqft on a hard to find 1/2 acre. Great location, close to schools, parks & pool. This fabulous brick & stone custom home offers an impressive 2-story entry, outstanding great room with amazing views of the idyllic backyard.1st floor bedroom & full bath, gourmet kitchen & large mud-room & laundry room. All bedrooms are ensuite with custom walk-in closets and full baths. Luxurious master suite with spa-like master bath & custom walk-in closet. Studio & bonus room on 2nd level. Large finished basement with additional bedroom & full bath.3-car side loading garage. Award Winning Wilmot Elementary & Caruso Jr High. Nationally Ranked Deerfield High School. The Price Is Right!!

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 砖外墙
  • 混凝土地基
  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 拱形天花板
  • 平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 09799784

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff
代理经纪:
Honore Frumentino

周边设施

周边设施
