1611 Montgomery Road

房产描述

Why build when there is this great value! This home could not be recreated at this price in today's new construction pricing. Home offering over 5300 sqft on a hard to find 1/2 acre. Great location, close to schools, parks & pool. This fabulous brick & stone custom home offers an impressive 2-story entry, outstanding great room with amazing views of the idyllic backyard.1st floor bedroom & full bath, gourmet kitchen & large mud-room & laundry room. All bedrooms are ensuite with custom walk-in closets and full baths. Luxurious master suite with spa-like master bath & custom walk-in closet. Studio & bonus room on 2nd level. Large finished basement with additional bedroom & full bath.3-car side loading garage. Award Winning Wilmot Elementary & Caruso Jr High. Nationally Ranked Deerfield High School. The Price Is Right!!