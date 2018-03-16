高端地产新闻
在售 - Alpharetta, GA, United States - ¥9,408,366
免费询盘

Horse Farm, Alpharetta, GA, 30004 - United States

16289 Clarity Rd

约¥9,408,366
原货币价格 $1,485,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5953
    平方英尺 (8.7 英亩)

房产描述

Premier location for gorgeous horse farms! Enter this pristine equestrian property through solid wrought iron, antique gates! The spacious home features 4 bed/3.5 bath w/master wing plus 2nd bdroom ste on main floor, library/office w/FP shared w sitting rm, formal dining, lg family room, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, covered porch with FP, 2 decks, garages for 6 cars! Custom center aisle barn w/5 lg stalls, washrack, tackroom, trailer parking, dressage arena, fenced/xfncd pasture, pond, on 8.7 usable acres! Too many upgrades to list. Working horse farm ready for new owner.

房产特征

  • 实木地板
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 电梯
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 门卫
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 8287364

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Georgia Properties
代理经纪:
Jennifer D Davis
678-617-3331

