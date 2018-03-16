高端地产新闻
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥15,807,322
Buckhead, Atlanta, GA, 30327 - United States

3620 Cloudland

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1.69
    英亩

房产描述

Larger, new construction home on 1.687 acres gated, private with a perfect walk out pool site right off of the loggia. Hardwoods throughout w a finished daylight terrace level that opens to a lower patio with loggia and yard- perfect for extended stay guests. Open floor plan with triple doors to gorgeous loggia and a private flat yard. Guest bedroom on main. Upstairs is another laundry, master and 3 large bedrooms/baths. The master has high ceilings and windows overlooking the front of the property. White marble master bath with separate his/her closets. 4 car garage.

房产特征

  • 实木地板
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 新建
  • 电梯
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月12日

MLS ID: 8286914

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Georgia Properties
代理经纪:
Debra A Johnston
404-312-1959

