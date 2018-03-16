3620 Cloudland

房产描述

Larger, new construction home on 1.687 acres gated, private with a perfect walk out pool site right off of the loggia. Hardwoods throughout w a finished daylight terrace level that opens to a lower patio with loggia and yard- perfect for extended stay guests. Open floor plan with triple doors to gorgeous loggia and a private flat yard. Guest bedroom on main. Upstairs is another laundry, master and 3 large bedrooms/baths. The master has high ceilings and windows overlooking the front of the property. White marble master bath with separate his/her closets. 4 car garage.