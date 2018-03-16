高端地产新闻
在售 - Alpharetta, GA, United States - ¥9,408,366
Alpharetta, GA, 30004 - United States

16289 Clarity Rd

约¥9,408,366
原货币价格 $1,485,000
土地

详情

  • 8.7
    英亩

房产描述

New improved price -below current appraisal!Premier location,gorgeous horse farms! Enter this pristine equestrian property thru solid wrought iron, antique gates! The spacious home features 4 bed/3.5 bath w/master wing plus 2nd bdroom ste on main floor, library/office w/FP shared w sitting rm, formal dining, lg family room, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, covered porch w/ FP, 2 decks, garages for 6 cars! Custom center aisle barn w/5 lg stalls, washrack, tackroom, trailer parking, dressage arena, fenced/xfncd pasture, pond, 8.7acres! Working horse farm ready for new owner.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 5933219

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
代理经纪:
Jennifer Davis
866-562-9537

周边设施

周边设施
