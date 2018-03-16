高端地产新闻
在售 - Miramar Beach, FL, United States - ¥6,962,824
Huntington By The Sea Condo, Miramar Beach, FL, 32550 - United States

140 Monaco Street

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2640
    平方英尺

房产描述

5th floor West End unit Penthouse with spectacular sweeping views and over 200 ft. of direct gulf-frontage in the highly sought after gated complex of Huntington By The Sea. The living & dining areas, master bedroom and the two additional bedrooms all face the gulf and have sliding glass doors that access the balcony. Rarely do these (31 units) even make it on the market before they are snatched up. It is constructed of concrete and steel with hard coat stucco exterior siding and a metal roof. Each condo has its own personal 9x6 storage space. This unit has never been on a rental program. The unit has three new sets of impact resistant glass sliding doors in the main living area of the condo. Over 500 sq. ft. of balcony space.

房产特征

  • 金属屋顶
  • 地毯
  • 窗帘
  • 景观
  • 混凝土外墙
  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 电梯
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 平台
  • 门卫
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 786659

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty
代理经纪:
Betty J Krika

周边设施

周边设施
