140 Monaco Street

房产描述

5th floor West End unit Penthouse with spectacular sweeping views and over 200 ft. of direct gulf-frontage in the highly sought after gated complex of Huntington By The Sea. The living & dining areas, master bedroom and the two additional bedrooms all face the gulf and have sliding glass doors that access the balcony. Rarely do these (31 units) even make it on the market before they are snatched up. It is constructed of concrete and steel with hard coat stucco exterior siding and a metal roof. Each condo has its own personal 9x6 storage space. This unit has never been on a rental program. The unit has three new sets of impact resistant glass sliding doors in the main living area of the condo. Over 500 sq. ft. of balcony space.