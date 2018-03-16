高端地产新闻
在售 - Colorado Springs, CO, United States - ¥6,962,824
Colorado Springs, CO, 80906 - United States

2675 Stratton Woods View

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5294
    平方英尺 (2.34 英亩)

房产描述

A true Colorado masterpiece nestled in private mountain setting surrounded on 3 sides by preserve, open space with mountain and city views! Stunning finishes include custom interior stacked stone, knotty alder woodwork/trim and granite light fixtures. Professionally decorated with Colorado Mountain/Ralph Lauren touches. Gourmet kitchen boasts slab granite,stainless Viking appliances,Viking refrigerator, custom Viking 6 burner gas range oven with grill, farm sink, vegetable sink, wine cooler and wood burning fireplace

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 石材外墙
  • 板式地基
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 2052592

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Rocky Mountain
代理经纪:
JoAnn Gadkowski
719-339-8909

周边设施

周边设施
