4394 Cameyo Road

房产描述

Exquisite attention to detail in every corner of this custom home, including smart home automation. 10+ acres, views, multiple outdoor living areas with fireplaces, a climbing wall, horse shoe pit, disc golf and direct access to over 12 miles of Mount Falcon trails. Hike or bike at 5 nearby mountain parks. Bring your horses (zoned A2). Kitchen features 2 Gaggenau convection ovens, Wolf range, 2 dishwashers, a butlerâs pantry with prep sink and custom cabinetry. Great room has a wall of windows, double sided fireplace and amazing views. Master bedroom is on the main floor with a private office and bath. The exercise room on the main floor could be used as a 4th bedroom (need to add a closet) or could be used as a 2nd laundry room (plumbed). Walk down the curved stairway to a custom bar and family room. An area in the family room has been plumbed and wired to be converted to a mother-in-law space. Main level is ramp accessible. Be sure to ask for the detailed home improvement list.