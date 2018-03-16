Indian Hills, Indian Hills, CO, 80454 - United States
4394 Cameyo Road
约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅
4
卧室
5
浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
4384
平方英尺 (10.97 英亩)
$167
管理费
房产描述
Exquisite attention to detail in every corner of this custom home, including smart home automation. 10+ acres, views, multiple outdoor living areas with fireplaces, a climbing wall, horse shoe pit, disc golf and direct access to over 12 miles of Mount Falcon trails. Hike or bike at 5 nearby mountain parks. Bring your horses (zoned A2). Kitchen features 2 Gaggenau convection ovens, Wolf range, 2 dishwashers, a butlerâs pantry with prep sink and custom cabinetry. Great room has a wall of windows, double sided fireplace and amazing views. Master bedroom is on the main floor with a private office and bath. The exercise room on the main floor could be used as a 4th bedroom (need to add a closet) or could be used as a 2nd laundry room (plumbed). Walk down the curved stairway to a custom bar and family room. An area in the family room has been plumbed and wired to be converted to a mother-in-law space. Main level is ramp accessible. Be sure to ask for the detailed home improvement list.
房产特征
瓦屋顶
地毯
燃气采暖燃料
散热片式采暖系统
窗帘
景观
残疾人通道
有线卫星电视
壁炉
微波炉
冰箱
洗碗机
上市日期: 2017年11月13日
MLS ID: 5595754
