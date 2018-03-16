高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
待售 - Indian Hills, CO, United States - ¥9,820,180
免费询盘

Indian Hills, Indian Hills, CO, 80454 - United States

4394 Cameyo Road

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4384
    平方英尺 (10.97 英亩)
  • $167
    管理费

房产描述

Exquisite attention to detail in every corner of this custom home, including smart home automation. 10+ acres, views, multiple outdoor living areas with fireplaces, a climbing wall, horse shoe pit, disc golf and direct access to over 12 miles of Mount Falcon trails. Hike or bike at 5 nearby mountain parks. Bring your horses (zoned A2). Kitchen features 2 Gaggenau convection ovens, Wolf range, 2 dishwashers, a butlerâs pantry with prep sink and custom cabinetry. Great room has a wall of windows, double sided fireplace and amazing views. Master bedroom is on the main floor with a private office and bath. The exercise room on the main floor could be used as a 4th bedroom (need to add a closet) or could be used as a 2nd laundry room (plumbed). Walk down the curved stairway to a custom bar and family room. An area in the family room has been plumbed and wired to be converted to a mother-in-law space. Main level is ramp accessible. Be sure to ask for the detailed home improvement list.

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 散热片式采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 景观
  • 残疾人通道
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 壁炉
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 5595754

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Elevated Living Re
代理经纪:
Kelli Anderson
303-579-0665

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Elevated Living Re
代理经纪:
Kelli Anderson
303-579-0665

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_