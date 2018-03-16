高端地产新闻
在售 - Poway, CA, United States - ¥18,690,020
免费询盘

Heritage Estates, Poway, CA, 92064 - United States

18130 Old Coach Dr

约¥18,690,020
原货币价格 $2,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6697
    平方英尺 (1.2 英亩)
  • $202
    管理费

房产描述

Asking price includes ALL furniture and furnishings! Exquisite Mark Agee built single story Masterpiece located on the 5th Hole in prestigious gated golf course community of the Heritage Estates. This magnificent French inspired Villa offers stunning golf course views and is built in extraordinary quality. The home went through an extensive remodel $650,000 in 2014, a Carrara Statuary Marble Master bathroom in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar style was added. Enjoy a luxury lifestyle and entertain year round!

房产特征

  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 170058645

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Oliver Indra
760-805-9336

_