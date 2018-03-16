18130 Old Coach Dr

房产描述

Asking price includes ALL furniture and furnishings! Exquisite Mark Agee built single story Masterpiece located on the 5th Hole in prestigious gated golf course community of the Heritage Estates. This magnificent French inspired Villa offers stunning golf course views and is built in extraordinary quality. The home went through an extensive remodel $650,000 in 2014, a Carrara Statuary Marble Master bathroom in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar style was added. Enjoy a luxury lifestyle and entertain year round!