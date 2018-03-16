高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - La Jolla, CA, United States - ¥44,349,200
免费询盘

Horseshoe Beach, La Jolla, CA, 92037 - United States

202 Coast Blvd

约¥44,349,200
原货币价格 $7,000,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2194
    平方英尺 (0.48 英亩)
  • $1,675
    管理费

房产描述

Gracing the beachfront of La Jollas white sand Horseshoe beach with Panoramic white water ocean views. Enjoy a private coded elevator to your residence and sliding pocket windows with remote controlled screens for the ultimate beach experience. View the white water from your balcony and master bedroom. Featuring the finest materials including Italian marble and walnut flooring. Available fully furnished.

房产特征

  • 大理石地板
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 平台
  • 门卫
  • 私人停车位
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 170058607

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Kimberly Riedlinger
516-860-6176

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Kimberly Riedlinger
516-860-6176

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_