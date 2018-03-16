Horseshoe Beach, La Jolla, CA, 92037 - United States
202 Coast Blvd
约¥44,349,200
原货币价格 $7,000,000
共管公寓
详情
3
卧室
3
浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
2194
平方英尺 (0.48 英亩)
$1,675
管理费
房产描述
Gracing the beachfront of La Jollas white sand Horseshoe beach with Panoramic white water ocean views. Enjoy a private coded elevator to your residence and sliding pocket windows with remote controlled screens for the ultimate beach experience. View the white water from your balcony and master bedroom. Featuring the finest materials including Italian marble and walnut flooring. Available fully furnished.