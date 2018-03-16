高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Barbara, CA, United States - ¥13,906,642
免费询盘

Santa Barbara, CA, 93108 - United States

2718 Macadamia Ln

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3158
    平方英尺 (0.79 英亩)

房产描述

Sitting just off East Valley on a quiet, tranquil lane, this contemporary 3 BD/4 BA home offers unique space and style in Montecito. Wood floors, large windows and high ceilings create a bright and endless feel. Remodeled in 2017, modern touches include quartz and marble finishes in all bathrooms and kitchens, artistic lighting, 2 stylish fireplaces, and a stunning European chandelier. A flowing spacious layout and oversized two-car garage offers plenty of room for comfortable single-family or shared living. Three ponds, drought-tolerant plants, and beautiful metal sculptures fill the newly-landscaped grounds also featuring a detached studio. A large entertainment deck invites outdoor meals and comfort amongst gorgeous mountain views.

房产特征

  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 实木地板
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 天窗
  • 报警系统
  • 休闲车停车位
  • 平台
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 壁炉
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年10月23日

MLS ID: 17-3566

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties
代理经纪:
Mary Whitney
805-689-0915

