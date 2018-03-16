2718 Macadamia Ln

房产描述

Sitting just off East Valley on a quiet, tranquil lane, this contemporary 3 BD/4 BA home offers unique space and style in Montecito. Wood floors, large windows and high ceilings create a bright and endless feel. Remodeled in 2017, modern touches include quartz and marble finishes in all bathrooms and kitchens, artistic lighting, 2 stylish fireplaces, and a stunning European chandelier. A flowing spacious layout and oversized two-car garage offers plenty of room for comfortable single-family or shared living. Three ponds, drought-tolerant plants, and beautiful metal sculptures fill the newly-landscaped grounds also featuring a detached studio. A large entertainment deck invites outdoor meals and comfort amongst gorgeous mountain views.