15002 Wildcat Canyon Road

房产描述

Mother Nature at it's Finest! If you are looking for a private, secluded estate, you have found it. Tucked back in Wildcat Canyon sits a 38.6 acre main parcel plus and including 3 additional lots all totaling approx 48 acres. According to the appraiser the Main lot APN 105-051-17 is 1,742,400 sf, Use Code: Agricultural Misc. Plus Lot APN 105-101-20 is 2,000 sf Use Code: Commercial Misc. Plus Lot APN 105-101-22 is 115,434 sf Use Code: Commercial Misc. Plus Lot APN 105-101-23 is 202,118 sf, Use Code: Agricultural Misc. The Assessor shows 2400 sf for structures. Actually as verified by appraiser there are 3 structures: Main house 2404 sf, Guest House 392 sf, Studio 573 sf. totaling 3,369 square feet. There is also a two car detached garage. The main value is in the land and a small amount to the structures, which allow a buyer to upgrade and improve existing buildings. A New Build is very difficult in these areas. There is a natural runoff creek during the rainy season and hiking trails that lead to Santiago Peak. Horses have been used on the property previously. Buyer to confirm all land and structure sizes and uses for this property. Seller is transferring this property as a residential single family estate only without any contingencies for additional structures or other types of use. This is a Trust Sale and being sold as-is without any warranty or guarantee. The property does need work to restore it to it's former glory.