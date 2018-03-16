高端地产新闻
在售 - Laguna Beach, CA, United States - ¥15,832,664
Woods Cove (Wc), Laguna Beach, CA, 92651 - United States

210 Fern Street

约¥15,832,664
原货币价格 $2,499,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2300
    平方英尺 (4.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Architect Gregg Ables stunning BRAND NEW contemporary home. Technically a condo, but COMPLETELY detached and lives like a single family home. \Nestled in the seclusion of desirable Woods Cove neighborhood, this home offers breathtaking ocean and Catalina views, in close proximity to some of Laguna's most beautiful beaches, restaurants and more. Approximately 2,300 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 baths with two ocean view decks, a generous rear yard and two single car attached garages separated by an incredible custom 8' pivot entry door system. A gracious open floor plan with Fleetwood doors and windows for a natural indoor/outdoor flow capturing the ocean breezes and maximizing the expansive views. Impeccable craftsmanship and finest choices of materials and finishes throughout create a perfect balance and provide a warm yet elegant feel. Quality and class. Hansgrohe and Duravit fixtures, custom white oak cabinetry, chiseled limestone walls and European rift white oak floors. A gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, equipped with a double Wolf oven, Bosch dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator as well as a Sub-Zero full-height wine refrigerator. Other features include high-efficiency LED lighting, tankless hot water heater, fire sprinklers, western red cedar fencing, and dual zone air conditioning.

房产特征

  • 金属屋顶
  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 微波炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: OC17257295

联系方式

分部：
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME SERVICES
代理经纪:
Winston West
949-637-6133

