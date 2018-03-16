210 Fern Street

房产描述

Architect Gregg Ables stunning BRAND NEW contemporary home. Technically a condo, but COMPLETELY detached and lives like a single family home. \Nestled in the seclusion of desirable Woods Cove neighborhood, this home offers breathtaking ocean and Catalina views, in close proximity to some of Laguna's most beautiful beaches, restaurants and more. Approximately 2,300 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 baths with two ocean view decks, a generous rear yard and two single car attached garages separated by an incredible custom 8' pivot entry door system. A gracious open floor plan with Fleetwood doors and windows for a natural indoor/outdoor flow capturing the ocean breezes and maximizing the expansive views. Impeccable craftsmanship and finest choices of materials and finishes throughout create a perfect balance and provide a warm yet elegant feel. Quality and class. Hansgrohe and Duravit fixtures, custom white oak cabinetry, chiseled limestone walls and European rift white oak floors. A gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, equipped with a double Wolf oven, Bosch dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator as well as a Sub-Zero full-height wine refrigerator. Other features include high-efficiency LED lighting, tankless hot water heater, fire sprinklers, western red cedar fencing, and dual zone air conditioning.