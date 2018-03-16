高端地产新闻
在售 - Indian Wells, CA, United States - ¥74,443,300
The Reserve, Indian Wells, CA, 92210 - United States

49430 Hidden Valley

约¥74,443,300
原货币价格 $11,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 10792
    平方英尺 (45.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

A contemporary jewel at the exclusive Reserve Club in Indian Wells. Architectural design by Kristi Hanson, this home is spectacular with mahogany ceilings, custom wood doors, exercise room, golf simulator, private fully self contained three bedroom guesthouse with three bathrooms, kitchen and laundry over looking the pool, indoor-outdoor living with massive custom glass doors. Home is being sold fully furnished, with furnishings by Blackbird Interiors. Artwork and sculptures are excluded. Tucked against the Santa Rosa Mountains, in both Indian Wells and Palm Desert, The Reserve's geographic location provides unparalleled privacy and natural beauty. Desert landscape flows seamlessly along the 21-hole course and offers panoramic views of the Coachella Valley at every turn. Reflections on serene lakes, waterfalls and abundant wildlife make this desert retreat feel timeless.

房产特征

  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 壁炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 217031464DA

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Srvcs
代理经纪:
Deirdre Coit & Associates
760-835-1006

