49430 Hidden Valley

房产描述

A contemporary jewel at the exclusive Reserve Club in Indian Wells. Architectural design by Kristi Hanson, this home is spectacular with mahogany ceilings, custom wood doors, exercise room, golf simulator, private fully self contained three bedroom guesthouse with three bathrooms, kitchen and laundry over looking the pool, indoor-outdoor living with massive custom glass doors. Home is being sold fully furnished, with furnishings by Blackbird Interiors. Artwork and sculptures are excluded. Tucked against the Santa Rosa Mountains, in both Indian Wells and Palm Desert, The Reserve's geographic location provides unparalleled privacy and natural beauty. Desert landscape flows seamlessly along the 21-hole course and offers panoramic views of the Coachella Valley at every turn. Reflections on serene lakes, waterfalls and abundant wildlife make this desert retreat feel timeless.