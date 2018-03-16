11147 E Balancing Rock Road

房产描述

Captivating Panoramic Views of Pinnacle Peak, Mtns, City Lights & breath-taking Az sunsets boast this Luxury home situated on over an acre in the Prestigious Gated Golf Community of Boulder Crest At Troon North. Spacious 3 Bedrooms 4 Baths plus office. Desirable split Master Suite on first level w/guest en-suite on upper level w/view deck & loft area including a mini bar. Large Kitchen w/slab granite counter tops, maple cabinets, gas cook top & warming drawer. Wet bar w/wine cooler. Kitchen open to great room w/stacked stone fireplace & built in cabinets.Open Living & Dinning Room. Master Suite w/His & Her Closets, Soaking Tub & Bidet. Desirable N/S exposure & Resort backyard providing dramatic views, pool, spa & BBQ. 3 car garage w/storage.