Boulder Crest At Troon North, Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States
11147 E Balancing Rock Road
约¥7,792,788
原货币价格 $1,230,000
独立家庭住宅
4
卧室
4
浴室
4404
平方英尺 (45.0 平方英尺)
$48
管理费
Captivating Panoramic Views of Pinnacle Peak, Mtns, City Lights & breath-taking Az sunsets boast this Luxury home situated on over an acre in the Prestigious Gated Golf Community of Boulder Crest At Troon North. Spacious 3 Bedrooms 4 Baths plus office. Desirable split Master Suite on first level w/guest en-suite on upper level w/view deck & loft area including a mini bar. Large Kitchen w/slab granite counter tops, maple cabinets, gas cook top & warming drawer. Wet bar w/wine cooler. Kitchen open to great room w/stacked stone fireplace & built in cabinets.Open Living & Dinning Room. Master Suite w/His & Her Closets, Soaking Tub & Bidet. Desirable N/S exposure & Resort backyard providing dramatic views, pool, spa & BBQ. 3 car garage w/storage.