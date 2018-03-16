高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥7,792,788
Boulder Crest At Troon North, Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

11147 E Balancing Rock Road

约¥7,792,788
原货币价格 $1,230,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室
  • 4404
    平方英尺 (45.0 平方英尺)
  • $48
    管理费

房产描述

Captivating Panoramic Views of Pinnacle Peak, Mtns, City Lights & breath-taking Az sunsets boast this Luxury home situated on over an acre in the Prestigious Gated Golf Community of Boulder Crest At Troon North. Spacious 3 Bedrooms 4 Baths plus office. Desirable split Master Suite on first level w/guest en-suite on upper level w/view deck & loft area including a mini bar. Large Kitchen w/slab granite counter tops, maple cabinets, gas cook top & warming drawer. Wet bar w/wine cooler. Kitchen open to great room w/stacked stone fireplace & built in cabinets.Open Living & Dinning Room. Master Suite w/His & Her Closets, Soaking Tub & Bidet. Desirable N/S exposure & Resort backyard providing dramatic views, pool, spa & BBQ. 3 car garage w/storage.

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 地毯
  • 门卫
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 微波炉
  • 干衣机
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 吧台
  • 景观
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 5687140

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
代理经纪:
Katie Dabe
480-980-0255

周边设施

周边设施
