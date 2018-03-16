Pollensa, Mallorca, Spain

房产描述

Delightful country house ideally located between Pollensa old town and Puerto Pollensa in the North of Mallorca.



This impressive country home, of recent construction boasts a highly impressive natural stone facade, giving the impression of a traditional home however, the interior presents a very stylish and modern feel. The spacious interior benefits from 354 m2 of living space and provides a wonderful generous flow of living space throughout. Offering minimal decoration and modern furnishings, the ground floor hosts a wonderful open plan, yet separate living room, dining area with easy kitchen access. An abundance of natural light is provided due to the many windows and also the light floor colour, gives a lovely light and airy feeling. In total there are 5 bedrooms all with double beds and 4 bathrooms. The property is situated within private landscaped gardens with a super swimming pool (12m x 5m; depth 1.10m - 2.10m). There is beautiful surrounding countryside and mountain views to be enjoyed.



