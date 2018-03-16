Case Pozzolatico, Impruneta, Tuscany, Italy

房产描述

Estate with two separate houses and pool located in private park very close to Florence.



This special estate is located in a private and fenced in park of approx. 20 hectares between Impruneta and Florence (10-15 minutes by car). The completely and well restored property offers plenty of privacy. It is reached by an impressing private drive way through the park with old trees and old natural stone walls. At the end of the private road you find the two separate natural stone houses. The main house with a tower has a gross surface of approx. 415 sq.mtr and consists of a living- and dining area with open fireplace, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The separate approx. 210 sq.mtr. side house with two floors is divided into two separate units, which can be connected via an internal staircase easily to each other. Both well restored units have an open living-dinning area, one bedroom and a bathroom. The two buildings are surrounded by approx. six hectares of private land with approx. 120 olive trees and other old trees in the park, sunny swimming pool, various terraces with pergola, electrical gate, town gas, mains water, alarm system.



Location



Florence: 14 Km

Siena: 69 Km

Pisa: 87 Km



