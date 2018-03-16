Pollensa, Mallorca, Spain

房产描述

Renovated 4 bedroom town house in the centre of Pollensa with pool and terraces. This traditional stone townhouse has been renovated and furnished to a high standard, whilst retaining many of the original features.



The ground floor consists of a living / dining / kitchen area and 2 entrances to the inner courtyard patio, with heated swimming pool. There is a separate living room or office area, which could be used as an additional bedroom.



On the first and second floors are 2 double en suite bedrooms; and 2 double bedrooms with separate bathrooms. There is space on the landings and access to 2 terraces from the second floor. One terrace is covered and provides great shade; the upper terrace - great views to the Puig. A rare opportunity to find a property ready to go.



Directions



4,7kms to Golf

8,8kms to the Beach

60kms to Palma