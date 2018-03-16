Alcudia, Mallorca, Spain

房产描述

Luxurious country home for sale with magnificent views to the bay of Alcudia. This finca from the 16th century offers 8 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms in total: the main house is divided into 2 residential units offering 4 luxurious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and the guest casita next to the pool, a very large building, made of stone, which is currently used as a garage for agricultural equipment and a house of 80 m2, which needs to be renovated.



The beautiful outdoor area offers a huge garden with sea views and extensive lawns, open and covered terraces, a large pool and a barbecue area.



The finca has its own well. The power is supplied by a solar system with batteries and generator.



