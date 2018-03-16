高端地产新闻
在售 - Spain - ¥58,393,641
Spain

Alcudia, Mallorca, Spain

约¥58,393,641
原货币价格 €7,500,000
  • 8
    卧室

房产描述

Luxurious country home for sale with magnificent views to the bay of Alcudia. This finca from the 16th century offers 8 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms in total: the main house is divided into 2 residential units offering 4 luxurious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and the guest casita next to the pool, a very large building, made of stone, which is currently used as a garage for agricultural equipment and a house of 80 m2, which needs to be renovated.

The beautiful outdoor area offers a huge garden with sea views and extensive lawns, open and covered terraces, a large pool and a barbecue area.

The finca has its own well. The power is supplied by a solar system with batteries and generator.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

