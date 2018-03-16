Podere Salicciola, Radda In Chianti, Tuscany, Italy

房产描述

A typical Tuscan farmhouse to be renovated in a wonderful position.



This typical Tuscan farmhouse is situated between the famous towns of Radda in Chianti and Panzano. Both Radda and Panzano are only about 5-6 km away. The property is located on a hill, with a beautiful view over vineyards, olive groves and oak woods. The property consists of the main house with a gross living area of approximately 540 sqm, which are divided on three different levels. On the ground floor you can find the beautiful and high wine cellars and the large stables. These rooms, which have not yet been restored, offer a great deal of potential for those who wish to make the interior layout of the property according to their own necessity and taste. The separate building has a usable area of approximately 50 m² with room heights of up to 5 meters. The property is surrounded by 4 hectare of land. Further adjacent land, including a small vineyard, can be purchased separately from the same owner. Possibility of setting up a farm. Pool can be built after receiving the necessary authorizations.



