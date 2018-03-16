Cannes, French Riviera

房产描述

Ideally located for the centre of Le Suquet, Old Port and Palais des Festivals, 3 charming completely refurbished apartments. Great investment opportunity. For sale via Savills Cannes.



Charming independent townhouse of approximately 84 sq m, arranged over 3 levels, situated in a quiet area, in the heart of the historic Old Town of Cannes, Le Suquet.



Completely refurbished in Provençal style, the accommodation comprises 2 studio apartments and one bedroom apartment.



The studio apartments each has a bedroom with en suite bathroom, toilet and mini kitchenette; laundry; one bedroom apartment is situated on the top floor.



Atypical and rare property, ideal for second home or rental investment.



Savills Cannes

Tel: +33(0)4 97 06 06 90

E-mail: cannes@savills.com



Agency fees at the charge of the vendor Fee table available online at savills.fr and on request.



Please note, the map does not show the exact location of the property and all measurements are approximate, this data is provided for guidance purposes only.



Location



Cannes, a resort town on the French Riviera, located in the Alpes-Maritimes department, is a host city of the annual Cannes Film Festival, MIPIM, and Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. It is known for its association with the rich and famous, its luxury hotels and restaurants, and conferences.



The famous Boulevard de la Croisette, curving along the coast, is known for picturesque beaches, restaurants, cafés and boutiques. There's still enough natural beauty: the harbour, the bay, the clutch of islands off the coast and the old quarter, Le Suquet, full of charm and history.



It is home of luxury properties for sale and the best investment opportunities with a large choice of apartments for sale and to let. Cannes is located of approximately 27km from Nice International Airport, 55km to Monaco and 85km to Saint Tropez.



