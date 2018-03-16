高端地产新闻
在售 - Venice, CA, United States - ¥66,523,800
Venice, Venice, CA, 90291 - United States

2811 Ocean Front Walk

约¥66,523,800
原货币价格 $10,500,000

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室
  • 4422
    平方英尺

房产描述

"Because there's nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it's sent away." Poet Sarah Kay might've stood on the balcony of this stunning Ocean Front home when she was inspired to write those words. Nothing but sand & sea as far as the eye can see. Just N of the Pier this stunning home sits in a residential quiet section of the boardwalk away from all the activity. Designer Lady Michael McCraine lavished attention on every detail in the total renovation of this 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home-Ann Sacks tile, gourmet appliances, custom walnut cabinetry & wood burning fireplaces cut the chill as the fog rolls in. Wake up to the sound of crashing waves in the lush master suite w/ unobstructed view, fireplace, and his/hers walk in closets. 4th floor boasts a rooftop deck for intimate gatherings w/ sand, surf & mountain vistas. Ground floor w/ full laundry room & 3 car garage can be used as a private apt. w/ own beachside entrance.

房产特征

  • 壁炉
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Tiffany Rochelle
3102102213

周边设施

周边设施
