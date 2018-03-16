Babb, 59411 - United States

Chief Mountain Ranch is an incredibly wild and scenic property with stunning 180 degree mountain peak panoramas of the the eastern edge of Glacier National Park. The ranch encompasses 400 acres and an impressive diversity of land features that offer endless recreation and exploration. Chief Mountain Ranch is a rare inholding of the million+ acre Blackfeet Indian Reservation. It is private (deeded) land that has long been in family ownership since the 1920?s.The ranch?s namesake, Chief Mountain, is a 9,000-foot landmark peak known for its tribal significance and dominates the western facing view. Behind Chief Mountain is the endless playground and breathtaking vistas of the Lewis & Clark Mountain Range, Continental Divide and Glacier National Park. Hiking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, and many other sporting pursuits abound on the property, not to mention immediate access to countless trails, lakes and streams in the surrounding area.