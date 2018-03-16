高端地产新闻
在售 - La Celle Saint Cloud, France - ¥16,194,503
La Celle Saint Cloud, 78170 - France

约¥16,194,503
原货币价格 €2,080,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3014
    平方英尺

房产描述

EXCLUSIVE MANSART-style house for sale in La Celle-Saint-Cloud (78170) dating from 1995, 3,013.8 sq ft of living space on a 2.5-acre plot.It is laid out as follows: hall, large living room, 5 bedrooms including a master suite, and a study (possible bedroom).Quality materials: Stone from the Saint Maximin quarry (Oise), Roof: Slate from Angers, Interior flooring/ground floor/basement and stairs: Doura stone (Portugal), Bedroom floors: Mahogany parquet flooring, Banister ironwork: Milan craftsmanship, Wooden doors, Double-glazed wooden windows, Exterior flooring: Burgundy stone.1,937.5 sq ft basement, 4-car garage, cellars, playroom, etc.10-minute walk from Bougival train station and rapid access to the A86 and A13 motorways. 15 minutes from the LycÃ©e international de Saint-Germain-en-Laye (78100), 12 minutes from Blanche de Castille in Le Chesnay (78150) and 1.86 miles from the Ecole Anglaise de Croissy (78290).Fees payable by the buyer. 4% incl. tax on the sale price: EUR2,000,000 net seller. Your Barnes contact: Alexandre CHARLET: + 33 (0)6.68.08.88.99.

MLS ID: M-62367

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES YVELINES
代理经纪:
BARNES YVELINES
+33 (0)1 55 61 92 88

