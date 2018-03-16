高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥28,418,238
Paris, 75006 - France

约¥28,418,238
原货币价格 €3,650,000
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2261
    平方英尺

房产描述

Paris 6 - CLOSE SEINE. Between Saint Germain des PrÃ©s and the Seine, beautiful 1829 sq ft duplex apartment on the 2 last floors of a beautiful 18th Century apartment. Its first level consists of a hallway, a guest area, a vast living room with a glass-roof offering charm and brightness, a big fully fitted kitchen with a dining area also opening on the glass-roof, 2 bedrooms with their bath/shower-room, and a bigger bedroom with shower-room and a separate entrance that can be organized as a studio apartment. An office on the mezzanine and 3 separate toilets. On the second level you will find the master en-suite bedroom with a separate toilet. Air conditioning, home automation. Cellar.

MLS ID: A-64848

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES SAINT-GERMAIN-DES-PRES
代理经纪:
BARNES SAINT-GERMAIN-DES-PRES
+33 (0)1 55 42 50 60

周边设施

周边设施
