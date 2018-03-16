Paris, 75018 - France

MONTMARTRE - CAULAINCOURT, CONTEMPORARY DESIGNER HOUSE, ideally located a short walk from the ABBESSES metro station and rue Caulaincourt, built on 4 levels with a terrace.These four levels are laid out around a spiral staircase:On the ground floor, a large 484.37 sq ft lounge with a kitchen opening out onto a terrace (107.63 sq ft), outhouse and toilet.On the 2nd level, a large study area, a master suite with an en suite bathroom and toilet. On the 3rd level, 2 bedrooms and a wash room with toilet, a second study area (possibility of a 3rd bedroom).On the 4th level, a beautiful 322.91 sq ft lounge (reception room or TV room) under a glass roof with an additional kitchen. On the basement level, a laundry room, a storeroom and a pretty vaulted cellar. Very bright, spacious rooms, large windows, dual-aspect apartment. Rare, charming, convivial, quiet. Excellent location.