在售 - Paris, France - ¥17,128,801
Paris, 75018 - France

约¥17,128,801
原货币价格 €2,200,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 2132
    平方英尺

房产描述

MONTMARTRE - CAULAINCOURT, CONTEMPORARY DESIGNER HOUSE, ideally located a short walk from the ABBESSES metro station and rue Caulaincourt, built on 4 levels with a terrace.These four levels are laid out around a spiral staircase:On the ground floor, a large 484.37 sq ft lounge with a kitchen opening out onto a terrace (107.63 sq ft), outhouse and toilet.On the 2nd level, a large study area, a master suite with an en suite bathroom and toilet. On the 3rd level, 2 bedrooms and a wash room with toilet, a second study area (possibility of a 3rd bedroom).On the 4th level, a beautiful 322.91 sq ft lounge (reception room or TV room) under a glass roof with an additional kitchen. On the basement level, a laundry room, a storeroom and a pretty vaulted cellar. Very bright, spacious rooms, large windows, dual-aspect apartment. Rare, charming, convivial, quiet. Excellent location.

MLS ID: M-63697

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES PARIS 9e,10e, 18e
代理经纪:
BARNES PARIS 9e,10e, 18e
+ 33 (0)1 85 34 70 61

周边设施

周边设施
