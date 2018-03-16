高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Winchester, MA, United States - ¥9,820,180
免费询盘

Winchester, MA, 01890 - United States

26 Jefferson Rd

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3640
    平方英尺

房产描述

Classic for a reason! This is your chance to move into a large and stately Winchester home in a sought-after, private location and make it your own. Legally, this house is on a double lot. This home is awaiting your updates, but still offers many original details throughout, including woodwork, doors, molding and wainscoting. The kitchen has an attached butler's pantry and has expansion potential. The dining room has French doors and a built-in china cabinet. The spacious, fireplaced living room is perfect for entertaining. The first-floor den has an attached fireplaced room that could be a home office. This gracious home offers 5 bedrooms, including master bedroom suite with bath. One of the bedrooms has a private staircase; perfect au pair suite. The fireplaced basement could be refinished. Ideally located near the Winchester commuter rail, downtown shopping and restaurants, schools, library, and the Middlesex Fells, offering plenty of walking trails. Minutes from Boston on Rt. 93.

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 木板外墙
  • 临水

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX LEADING EDGE
代理经纪:
Peter Pirani
7816081805

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX LEADING EDGE
代理经纪:
Peter Pirani
7816081805

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_