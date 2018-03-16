高端地产新闻
在售 - West Hollywood, CA, United States - ¥9,750,488
免费询盘

Sunset Strip-Hollywood Hills West, West Hollywood, CA, 90069 - United States

8787 Shoreham Dr

约¥9,750,488
原货币价格 $1,539,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室
  • 1850
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoy 5-Star living at the Prestigious Shoreham Towers in West Hollywood. Gorgeous North-East Facing CORNER UNIT Condo with Breathtaking 180 degree unobstructed views from the Famed Hollywood Hills to Downtown and West towards the beach. Two bedroom's and two baths make this the perfect unit. This tastefully remodeled unit exudes elegance and style. Spacious living room features stacking glass doors facing East that lead to a private balcony, as well as a seamless glass wall North Facing to give abundant light. The custom designed kitchen boasts the finest of features and top of the line appliances, such as a Bertazonni stove with hood, and beautiful custom cabinetry. Gorgeous Dark Hardwood floors and marble counters complete this unit. Dramatic guest bathroom. Master bathroom features a deep soaking bathtub. The amazing views continue into the elegant Master suite complete with custom closet. Building features 24-hour valet parking, concierge, pool, spa, gym & security. HOA incl. uti

房产特征

  • 电梯
  • 景观
  • 游泳池
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Scott Gorelick
3106002511

周边设施

周边设施
