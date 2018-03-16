18 Summer Sky Circle

房产描述

Wow! Just Reduced by $176,000 & Priced to sell! Gorgeous contemporary home offers indooroutdoor, resort style living! The main home features 3bd4baths, an open floor plan, travertine floors, a Chef's kitchen with upgraded Wolfe appliances, high ceilings, multiple entertaining areas, w walls of glass & electronic shades throughout! Great separation of bedrooms! After purchasing the home in April 2011 the owners spent over $400K adding an incredible architecturally designed detached guest house of 1,100 sq ft., featuring 2bd2baths, a living room and kitchenette! In addition a 250 sq foot office and full outdoor kitchen was added to the main home. A unique private security gate opens to an impressive front entry with over sized courtyard and a large three car garage for car lovers! Large poolspa area with outdoor kitchen & BBQ for entertaining. Located in the heart of Rancho Mirage, minutes away from the action in Palm Springs & shopping and dining on El Paseo!