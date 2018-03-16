高端地产新闻
在售 - Rancho Mirage, CA, United States - ¥11,397,744
Sterling Estates, Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270 - United States

18 Summer Sky Circle

约¥11,397,744
原货币价格 $1,799,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4650
    平方英尺 (24829.0 英亩)

房产描述

Wow! Just Reduced by $176,000 & Priced to sell! Gorgeous contemporary home offers indooroutdoor, resort style living! The main home features 3bd4baths, an open floor plan, travertine floors, a Chef's kitchen with upgraded Wolfe appliances, high ceilings, multiple entertaining areas, w walls of glass & electronic shades throughout! Great separation of bedrooms! After purchasing the home in April 2011 the owners spent over $400K adding an incredible architecturally designed detached guest house of 1,100 sq ft., featuring 2bd2baths, a living room and kitchenette! In addition a 250 sq foot office and full outdoor kitchen was added to the main home. A unique private security gate opens to an impressive front entry with over sized courtyard and a large three car garage for car lovers! Large poolspa area with outdoor kitchen & BBQ for entertaining. Located in the heart of Rancho Mirage, minutes away from the action in Palm Springs & shopping and dining on El Paseo!

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 217030582

联系方式

经纪公司：
Bennion Deville Homes
代理经纪:
Corinne Zajac
760-902-0239

