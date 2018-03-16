23 Johnar Boulevard

房产描述

New Price & Ready to sell! Breathtaking, panoramic, lake, mountain and fairway views from living areas, patio & master bedroom! Gorgeous, contemporary renovated home with high end finishes! This immaculate 3bd3ba home offers an updated private pool & spa, vaulted wood beam ceiling in the living room, a remodeled bar! Stunning 24 inch Limestone flooring throughout the living areas. Fully renovatedupdated kitchen with granite counter tops, Wolfe stove, SubZero refrigerator & Meile dishwasher. Owned solar panels for electric bill savings! Gorgeous private pool & patio areas with spacious dining, shaded or sunning areas. Gorgeous views of lake, fairways & mountains. This is a tremendous value for a high quality, contemporary, renovated home with views! Located in the heart of Rancho Mirage, and walk to the clubhouse! Close to all the action in Palm Spring and minutes to shopping, entertainment and dining at Rancho Mirage River & El Paseo!