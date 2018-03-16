高端地产新闻
在售 - Rancho Mirage, CA, United States - ¥7,571,042
Morningside Country, Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270 - United States

23 Johnar Boulevard

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3300
    平方英尺 (7405.0 英亩)

房产描述

New Price & Ready to sell! Breathtaking, panoramic, lake, mountain and fairway views from living areas, patio & master bedroom! Gorgeous, contemporary renovated home with high end finishes! This immaculate 3bd3ba home offers an updated private pool & spa, vaulted wood beam ceiling in the living room, a remodeled bar! Stunning 24 inch Limestone flooring throughout the living areas. Fully renovatedupdated kitchen with granite counter tops, Wolfe stove, SubZero refrigerator & Meile dishwasher. Owned solar panels for electric bill savings! Gorgeous private pool & patio areas with spacious dining, shaded or sunning areas. Gorgeous views of lake, fairways & mountains. This is a tremendous value for a high quality, contemporary, renovated home with views! Located in the heart of Rancho Mirage, and walk to the clubhouse! Close to all the action in Palm Spring and minutes to shopping, entertainment and dining at Rancho Mirage River & El Paseo!

上市日期: 2017年11月3日

MLS ID: 217028322

联系方式

经纪公司：
Bennion Deville Homes
代理经纪:
Morningside Onsite Sales
760-902-0239

