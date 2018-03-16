28 Bright St #506

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928



WEICHERT EXCLUSIVE! Nestled between historic Van Vorst Park and the bustling Grove St. area, The Liberty is an exciting condo development that is easily accessible by the PATH (5 blocks), NY Waterway Ferry, and a mere mile from the Holland Tunnel. Designed with the most sophisticated buyer in mind, these smart and functional floor plans range from sqft – some units have views of the NYC skyline and Statue of Liberty. Homes are luxuriously furnished with a GE Profile stainless steel appliance pkg. (Cafe Series for penthouse units), subway tiled backsplashes, custom crown molding, oversized wood plank floors, and solid core wood doors for optimal noise reduction. The bathrooms feature custom Italian marble vanities, tankless hot water tanks, and in-unit washer dryers. The building features a gym, an inviting lobby, and a conference room. Limited parking available at an additional cost. The Liberty is truly a jewel in the evolving Jersey City real estate marketplace and is the right choice for the most discerning buyer. For more information please contact Desi Daniels at (mobile).







View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information