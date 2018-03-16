5 Broadacres Court

房产描述

Custom built home on one of the most beautiful lots in Moorestown offers spectacular views and a private cul-de-sac location in the heart of town! Gracious rooms throughout with exquisite woodwork, gleaming hardwood floors, and large windows which bring in an abundance of natural light. Newer expanded "chef's" kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, heated floor, and a generous amount of cabinetry and counter space. The kitchen opens to breakfast room and family room with fireplace and a wall of windows, providing an open feel and a convenient place to gather. The adjacent sunroom has heat and air, offering year-round enjoyment and access to the private brick patio. The second floor has a large master suite with full bath and dressing room plus three additional bedrooms and hall bath. The expansive property overlooks the Moorestown Field Club golf course and is magnificently landscaped to enhance the views, including wrought iron fence, brick walls, and 12 zone irrigation system. Pride of ownership and attention to detail in this very special home is evident both inside and out!







