在售 - Harding, United States - ¥25,975,960
Harding, 07976 - United States

45 Sand Spring Rd

约¥25,975,960
原货币价格 $4,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6.9
    英亩

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Extensively renovated Colonial situated on 6.9+- acres. Detailed layout has wood floors, 8 uniquely mantled fireplaces, custom built ins, french doors. Oversized family room has dramatic cathedral ceiling with exposed wood beams and trusses, stone fireplace, wet bar and bult-ins. Wonderful Chef's kitchen with 8 burner Garland cooktop grill and dual ovens. Kitchen adjoins a breakfast room with crown moldings, wood floors and french doors to a pergola-covered brick patio. Apartment over garage, 4 car garage and additional outbuildings. Manicured grounds feature, brick and bluestone patios, extensive roses, boxwoods, Japanese Maple, walnut, and cherry trees to name a few. A prime location in New Vernon.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 3430715

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Paul Christman
1-888-720-4928

