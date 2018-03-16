45 Sand Spring Rd

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928



Extensively renovated Colonial situated on 6.9+- acres. Detailed layout has wood floors, 8 uniquely mantled fireplaces, custom built ins, french doors. Oversized family room has dramatic cathedral ceiling with exposed wood beams and trusses, stone fireplace, wet bar and bult-ins. Wonderful Chef's kitchen with 8 burner Garland cooktop grill and dual ovens. Kitchen adjoins a breakfast room with crown moldings, wood floors and french doors to a pergola-covered brick patio. Apartment over garage, 4 car garage and additional outbuildings. Manicured grounds feature, brick and bluestone patios, extensive roses, boxwoods, Japanese Maple, walnut, and cherry trees to name a few. A prime location in New Vernon.







View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information