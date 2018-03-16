46-30 Center Boulevard

房产描述

Apartment 1701 is a gracious 3 bed and 3 bath with a large balcony facing the Gantry Park, East River and the City skyline in the luxurious View condo building. With the equivalent space of a penthouse, this magnificent home boasts a large living room with soaring 14' high ceilings and with exposures in 3 different directions; east, west, and north. Right off the living room is a sliding glass door that takes you out to your own private balcony. Adjoining the living room is an impeccable and sophisticated windowed open gourmet kitchen which is fully equipped with the highest quality appliances such as: SubZero, Viking, Bosch and top-of-the line stainless steel fixtures by Grohe and Kohler, tripple-lacquerred spacious white cabinets and a separate 20 bottle wine refrigerator. The stunning master bedroom features an expansive en-suite master bathroom with Italian mosaic marble, a soaking bathtub, a separate stall glass-door shower, 2 separate sinks and lots of cabinet space. The second spacious bedroom comes with its own en-suite bath and an extra-large closet with eastern exposure. The third generously-sized bedroom is also facing east and comes with a big closet. A third bathroom is conveniently located right next to the third bedroom. This magnificent home has north, south, east and western exposures, and en-suite washer and dryer that vents out and wood floors throughout. Designed by the renowned architectural firm Handel Architects, the incomparable View condominium is the only luxurious water-front condo in Long Island City with impeccable amenities that include 24-hour doorman/concierge services, fitness center and Free membership to the Eastcoast Club that offers an indoor heated lap pool, an enormous gym, luxurious sauna and spa, a lavish cinema room, a massive outdoor lounge/rooftop terrace with barbeque grills and cabanas, billiards room, indoor private party/lounge. This prestigious building holds the most coveted address in the neighborhood. Long Island City is one of the most sought-after New York neighborhoods, pulsating with excitement and great energy. Stroll, dine, shop, explore, experience the art that surrounds you, engage your senses and discover what awaits you in this wonderful community. Enjoy the near-by Gantry State Park and stroll along the promenade overlooking the water and city skyline. Moma museum is a short distance away. Come explore some of the finest and unique galleries in the area. It's close proximity to Manhattan is ideal for those who prefer a skip and a hop into the city, only 5 minutes to Grand Central Station via the 7 train and 8 minutes with the East River Ferry. Quick access to E,M & G lines and a short ride to La Guardia & JFK airports. Come be a part of this picture-perfect, glamorous and sophisticated growing community. Low monthly common charges and pilot tax program in place till 2027. Rent to own is also a possibility. Amenities Abundant Closets.