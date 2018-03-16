232 Carlton Avenue

房产描述

Rarely Available Two Family Townhouse in Fort Greene. Bring your Architect and/or designer. This well-loved, two family townhouse has an owner’s triplex and a one bedroom duplex rental. Enter the owner’s triplex, to the left there is a family library/den. Ascend the gracious winding stair to the parlor floor. The Parlor floor has a large living room with high ceilings and original moldings. The two east facing windows bring in extraordinary sunlight, that bounces of the white marble mantel that accents the fireplace. Original large plank oak wood floors throughout this floor adds a rustic flavor to this classic home.



Onward to the compact, yet functional kitchen with small breakfast bar. Black granite counter tops accent older cabinets with contemporary stainless steel appliances. This classic dining room has soaring ceilings with traditional molding and the much sought after seminal black and gold marble mantel.



Directly off the dining room is a large deck, overlooking an “English styled” garden. Upstairs are two mid-sized bedrooms and one large master bedroom. The master bedroom gets eastern sun and has a decorative fireplace with a marble mantel, it also sports the large plank oak floors. The two other bedrooms are sweet with western facing windows large plank oak floors. This home is perfect for someone who wants to renovate and put their own stamp on a Brooklyn townhouse.

