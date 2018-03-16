261 West 25th Street

房产描述

A flawless one-bedroom condominium home located in brand-new Chelsea building with gracious amenities, this apartment represents the finest in modern comfort, craftsmanship and convenience.

A welcoming entry gallery ushers you into this fine 783-square-foot home where an expansive great room is brightened by two of the building's signature floor-to-ceiling casement windows. With ample proportions, you'll be able to stretch out in generous living and dining areas while the open chef's kitchen dazzles with exquisitely crafted cabinetry and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances by Bosch, Bertazzoni and Sub-Zero. The serene bedroom boasts a north-facing exposure of its own along with an extra-large closet, while the ultra-luxe bathroom is a vision in marble and gorgeous tilework.



The unit's impressive contemporary finishes, designed by the noted architecture firm Rottet Studio, are complemented by outstanding conveniences including an in-unit washer dryer, large foyer closet and central heat and air.



The Seymour is a stunning new condominium building offering an enviable list of amenities and services, including a boutique lobby with a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a bright and airy fitness center that opens to a beautiful central garden, and a thoughtfully appointed lounge with fireplace and pool table. There's also a media room, library and a fantastic roof deck complete with an outdoor kitchen. Set in prime Chelsea, the building is surrounded by the city's best dining, nightlife and art spaces. Foodies and chefs will be happy to find Whole Foods, Fairway and Trader Joe's in the neighborhood, and transportation is excellent with C/E, 1, F/M, R/W and PATH trains all nearby.