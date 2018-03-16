高端地产新闻
在售 - Cape Coral, FL, United States - ¥17,733,344
Cape Coral, FL, 33914 - United States

5845 Armada Ct

约¥17,733,344
原货币价格 $2,799,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6936
    平方英尺

房产描述

Inspired by Classic Mediterranean Architecture, "VILLA ARMADA" will absolutely take your breath away! Only the Finest Craftsmanship & Materials were utilized in the construction of this Magnificent Home. Highlighted Features: Wood & Travertine Floors/Marble Accents, Custom Cabinetry/Exotic Granite & Marble Tops, Gourmet Kitchen/High-End SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Fireplace & Fire Pit, Russound Entertain System, NEXLIGHT Central Lighting Controls, Elevator, Wine Cellar, 25K Generator, the list is endless. This exceptionally well built home boast almost 7000 sq ft of Living Area, 5bd, 7ba, Formal Living, Dining & Billiards Room, Office/Library, Media Room, Great Room with Soaring 2-story Ceiling! Multi Level Outdoor areas create the perfect space to Entertain Family & Guest. Large 3-Car Garage with Work Shop, Custom Pool & Spa completes this Resort Quality Home. Located in the Prestigious "Estates at Harbour Preserve", this unparalleled location is within walking distance to Cape Harbour Marina, enjoy Fine Dining, Shopping & Live Music nightly. Boaters will appreciate the Superb Boating Access, Only mins to the River & Gulf of Mexico. Offered Fully Furnished & Professionally Decorated

MLS ID: 217069070

联系方式

经纪公司：
Royal Shell Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jim Peterson

周边设施
_