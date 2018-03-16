17717 Circle Pond Court

房产描述

Single Family Detached, Contemporary,Other Arch - Boca Raton, FL Just reduced! One-of-a-kind custom lakefront estate blends Old World architecture with Transitional design elements. The light & bright interior has been renovated w/new bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen w/natural gas, pool/spa, as well as hardwood & marble floors throughout! Not your typical home in The Oaks! The first level offers one bedroom, two full baths, a den/office, as well as the living and dining areas. The second level encompasses the Master Suite, laundry room, loft & 3 additional en-suite bedrooms, 2 of which include private balconies. All bedrooms have custom closet systems. The tropical oasis in the rear of the home overlooks the sparkling lake and features a resort-style pool with raised spa, an expansive marble sun deck w/covered loggia with summer kitchen. See supplement