在售 - Boca Raton, FL, United States - ¥6,962,824
Boca Raton, FL, 33496 - United States

17717 Circle Pond Court

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4912
    平方英尺 (0.26 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Detached, Contemporary,Other Arch - Boca Raton, FL Just reduced! One-of-a-kind custom lakefront estate blends Old World architecture with Transitional design elements. The light & bright interior has been renovated w/new bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen w/natural gas, pool/spa, as well as hardwood & marble floors throughout! Not your typical home in The Oaks! The first level offers one bedroom, two full baths, a den/office, as well as the living and dining areas. The second level encompasses the Master Suite, laundry room, loft & 3 additional en-suite bedrooms, 2 of which include private balconies. All bedrooms have custom closet systems. The tropical oasis in the rear of the home overlooks the sparkling lake and features a resort-style pool with raised spa, an expansive marble sun deck w/covered loggia with summer kitchen. See supplement

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: RX-10381873

联系方式

分部：
Lang Realty Inc
代理经纪:
Vini Antonacci & Brian Pearl
(561)245-1541

周边设施

