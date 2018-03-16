高端地产新闻
在售 - St Augustine, FL, United States - ¥6,652,380
免费询盘

St Augustine, FL, 32084 - United States

316 Genoa Road

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2717
    平方英尺 (0.56 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family - St Augustine, FL Spectacular Ocean,Inlet Icw Views Just Steps To The Beach In A Desirable Area. Beautiful 4 Br,3 Bath Home With Open Floor Plan,Cathedral Ceilings With Huge Great Rm. 2 Story W/Wrap Around Decking. Views From Everywhere. Very Beach Style Home. Downstairs Guest Suite W/Murphy Bed. Extra Room For Office Behind Garage. Full Outside Kitchen With Grill And Outdoor Eating/Living Area. Lots Of Decks. This Home Comes With A 4 Wheel Drive,Jeep Wrangler And Also Additional Large Build-able Corner Lot.,Seller Is A Licensed Real Estate Associate.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 174649

联系方式

分部：
Beach Realty Team LLC
代理经纪:
Nancy Ashe
(904)669-4272

