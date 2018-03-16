316 Genoa Road

房产描述

Single Family - St Augustine, FL Spectacular Ocean,Inlet Icw Views Just Steps To The Beach In A Desirable Area. Beautiful 4 Br,3 Bath Home With Open Floor Plan,Cathedral Ceilings With Huge Great Rm. 2 Story W/Wrap Around Decking. Views From Everywhere. Very Beach Style Home. Downstairs Guest Suite W/Murphy Bed. Extra Room For Office Behind Garage. Full Outside Kitchen With Grill And Outdoor Eating/Living Area. Lots Of Decks. This Home Comes With A 4 Wheel Drive,Jeep Wrangler And Also Additional Large Build-able Corner Lot.,Seller Is A Licensed Real Estate Associate.