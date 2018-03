房产描述

Single Family Residence, Other - Aspen, CO BEAUTIFULLY REDONE! A treasure on the Maroon Creek Club Golf Course.Magnificent home with flawless finishes, no detail overlooked, set on the 10th fairway of the Maroon Creek Golf Club. Open floor plan, 8,400 sq. Ft, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, office with full bath, 8 fireplaces, large entertainment room with pool table and bar, multiple decks with serene views of Aspen and the breathtaking Colorado Elk Mountain Range. Furnished.