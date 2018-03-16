高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥23,124,940
Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

28811 Teal Terrace

约¥23,124,940
原货币价格 $3,650,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Getty Villa West $3.650.000 A Contemporary Mediterranean estate that has the drama and feel of The Getty Villa. This over 5000sf, 4 bedroom, 5 bath architectural home is the centerpiece of the meticulously thought out gardens. Dramatic ceiling heights, natural light and ocean vistas make this home the perfect backdrop for a curated collection. The grounds are well over an acre and a half of Santa Monica bay views, water features, enchanting gardens and entertaining spaces. The flow is seamless from interior to outdoors and epitomizes the California year-round lifestyle. Put your signature on this Villa just in time for LA's garden party season. 90 seconds to Malibu's finest restaurants and shops and in the most private of settings. Details and showings upon request.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

联系方式

分部：
Compass - Malibu
代理经纪:
Kelly Pessis
(310)230-5744

