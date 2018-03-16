高端地产新闻
在售 - Pigeon Forge, TN, United States - ¥7,602,720
Pigeon Forge, TN, 37863 - United States

3308 Kestrel Way

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)

房产描述

GET THIS PARTY STARTED IN THIS 9 BEDROOM VACATION MOUNTAIN LODGE If you have a large family, a group function or just like loads of space, this vacation lodge is for you. It has everything you need for the perfect vacation retreat. From top to bottom this is an incredible 3 story vacation lodge with loads of amenities. Each of the bedrooms are appointed with log frame beds, whirl pool tubs throughout the lodge. Don't want to go to town, well guess what, on the lower lever there is a full game room from everything from table top shuffle board to air hockey and pool table. Music is not an issue, there is a full jukebox for your private entertainment. How about some private time on one of the many decks to unwind by yourself or with family and/or friends and enjoy the view. Full kitchen with seating for 22. This lodge has 2 full size refrigerators. Enjoy a relaxing soak in the hot tub after a great day of hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park or from some serious shopping in town. This is a non mls listing, please call me for more information. Clubhouse and pool are not owned by the HOA and are reserved for owners on the rental program.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: NON MLS

周边设施

周边设施
