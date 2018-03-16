高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥44,342,864
Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

1077 Westlake Blvd

约¥44,342,864
原货币价格 $6,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7980
    平方英尺 (7.3 英亩)

房产描述

PremierMalibuEstate.com Brand New Modern Masterpiece! Nearly 7,900 Square Feet 7.3+ Hilltop Acres Privately Gated Panoramic, Unobstructed Views Grand Scale Design Built to Perfection 6 Bedrooms plus 9 Total Baths Main Living Area on First Level Open Concept Floor Plan Second Level Theater & Game Room with Wet Bar 5 Sets of Massive Pocket Doors Indoor/Outdoor Living One-of-a-Kind 2,800 Square Foot Saltwater Infinity Pool and Spa with Fire Features Detached Pool House Outdoor Kitchen/Barbecue Center Tremendous Manicured Lawns Simply Spectacular Malibu | $6,999,000 New Listing

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 17288578

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Olson - WLV
代理经纪:
Jordan Cohen
(818)435-5220

周边设施

周边设施
