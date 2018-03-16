1077 Westlake Blvd

房产描述

PremierMalibuEstate.com Brand New Modern Masterpiece! Nearly 7,900 Square Feet 7.3+ Hilltop Acres Privately Gated Panoramic, Unobstructed Views Grand Scale Design Built to Perfection 6 Bedrooms plus 9 Total Baths Main Living Area on First Level Open Concept Floor Plan Second Level Theater & Game Room with Wet Bar 5 Sets of Massive Pocket Doors Indoor/Outdoor Living One-of-a-Kind 2,800 Square Foot Saltwater Infinity Pool and Spa with Fire Features Detached Pool House Outdoor Kitchen/Barbecue Center Tremendous Manicured Lawns Simply Spectacular Malibu | $6,999,000 New Listing