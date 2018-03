房产描述

Beautifully, mostly level & cleared, 1.96 acre parcel zoned Regional Comm'l next to the new Navy Federal Credit Union building. Engineer says Site Development Activity Permit approval given a few years ago-Buyer should only need to do amended SDAP; water & sewer stubs, stormwater tank on-site; sewer assessments & off-site mitigation fees paid. Uses may incl retail, office, high density residential. Adjacent 3.25 acre parcel also avail for sale-potential rare assembly of approximately 5.2 acres!