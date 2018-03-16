高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Westlake Village, CA, United States - ¥63,292,644
免费询盘

Westlake Village, CA, 91362 - United States

955 Vista Ridge Lane

约¥63,292,644
原货币价格 $9,990,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 15835
    平方英尺 (4.3 英亩)

房产描述

955VistaRidge.com 15,835 Square Feet 4.3 Acres 6 Bedrooms + 11 Baths Two Level Formal Library Indoor Racquetball/Basketball Court Two Level Game Room/Theater Subterranean Wine Cellar/Tasting Room Playroom 7 Fireplaces Resort Quality Grounds Tropical Lagoon Pool with 120' Slide Waterfalls & Fountains Pool House Full Size Tennis Court Numerous Lounging Terraces Two Fully Equipped Outdoor Kitchens Private, Gated Motorcourt with 9-Car Garage Guard Gated Country Club Estates Westlake Village | $9,990,000

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 216002574

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Olson - WLV
代理经纪:
Jordan Cohen
(818)435-5220

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Olson - WLV
代理经纪:
Jordan Cohen
(818)435-5220

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_