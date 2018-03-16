955 Vista Ridge Lane

详情
6
卧室
9.5
浴室 (8 全卫, 3 半卫)
15835
平方英尺 (4.3 英亩)
房产描述
955VistaRidge.com 15,835 Square Feet 4.3 Acres 6 Bedrooms + 11 Baths Two Level Formal Library Indoor Racquetball/Basketball Court Two Level Game Room/Theater Subterranean Wine Cellar/Tasting Room Playroom 7 Fireplaces Resort Quality Grounds Tropical Lagoon Pool with 120' Slide Waterfalls & Fountains Pool House Full Size Tennis Court Numerous Lounging Terraces Two Fully Equipped Outdoor Kitchens Private, Gated Motorcourt with 9-Car Garage Guard Gated Country Club Estates Westlake Village | $9,990,000