在售 - Caledon, Canada - ¥73,474,795
Caledon, L7K 1R8 - Canada

17485 Mclaren Rd

约¥73,474,795
原货币价格 $11,597,133
商业楼

房产描述

Caledon Country Estate Rare offering ~ Legendary grand manor house sited on 160-acres where mature forests, spring-fed trout -fishing ponds, freshwater stream, extensive walking trails, magical gardens, tennis court and an abundance of wildlife provide a genuine setting to complement a lifestyle of exceptional comfort. 28,000 sq. ft. Gothic mansion features 11 ensuite bedrooms and 7 fireplaces. Wealth of French doors walk-out to expansive terrace affording spectacular views of the rolling Caledon hills. Friends and family will enjoy the indoor pool and hot tub, cabana facilities, spa, steam room, magnificent stone and granite fireplace, climate-controlled wine cellar and 5-car underground garage. Additional highlights include out buildings: guest house, chauffeur's apartment & manager's residence.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: W3963580

联系方式

分部：
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
代理经纪:
Elise Kalles
(416)441-2888

