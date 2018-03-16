17485 Mclaren Rd

房产描述

Caledon Country Estate Rare offering ~ Legendary grand manor house sited on 160-acres where mature forests, spring-fed trout -fishing ponds, freshwater stream, extensive walking trails, magical gardens, tennis court and an abundance of wildlife provide a genuine setting to complement a lifestyle of exceptional comfort. 28,000 sq. ft. Gothic mansion features 11 ensuite bedrooms and 7 fireplaces. Wealth of French doors walk-out to expansive terrace affording spectacular views of the rolling Caledon hills. Friends and family will enjoy the indoor pool and hot tub, cabana facilities, spa, steam room, magnificent stone and granite fireplace, climate-controlled wine cellar and 5-car underground garage. Additional highlights include out buildings: guest house, chauffeur's apartment & manager's residence.