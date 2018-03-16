高端地产新闻
在售 - Larue, TX, United States - ¥7,571,042
Larue, TX, 75770 - United States

13330 Cr 4331

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
农场/农庄

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3651
    平方英尺 (40.0 英亩)

房产描述

IN 2014 THIS 'VACATION Ranch home' was designed to incorporate resort styled amenities while living the country life dream. With over 3,600 sq. ft. the design includes: 4 bedrooms, 4 & 1/2 baths, a large game room, & office. This single story, steel framed home has all the bells and whistles. Large back porch overlooks the 845 sq. ft. pool with amazing views of irrigated, lush green grass accented with gorgeous flower beds that surround the home. Relax by the fire pit, while you listen to nature sing throughout the 25 acres of woods, complete with nature trails, creek, and pond. This gated ranch resort is perfectly nestled on over 40 acres for you and your animals to enjoy! Bonus amenities: 3 car garage with insulated attic space, Carport, Palapa covered outdoor kitchen, 52X75 insulated metal shop with tons of storage, 750 ft. Private well, loafing sheds, 3 cross-fenced pastures covering over 15 acres, large sandy riding arena, round pen, and pipe fencing. Call Craig Gandy at 903-747-7478 Offered For Sale At $1,195,000 View Virtual Tour : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrKVTj89ytg

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

联系方式

分部：
Nanci Wright Brokerage
代理经纪:
Nanci Wright
(903)352-3857

