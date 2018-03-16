高端地产新闻
在售 - Erin, Canada - ¥6,491,886
Erin, N0B 1H0 - Canada

4943 Trafalgar Rd. N.

约¥6,491,886
原货币价格 $1,024,668
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

CUSTOM 3BR 3WR HOME,APPROX 1ACRE OPEN CONCEPT, RURAL ERIN Gorgeous Custom Built 3 Br Bungalow On Approx 1 Acre Lot Set Back Behind A Stand Of Trees. Open Concept Living With The Most Elegant Finishes & 10 Ft Ceilings. Simply Beautiful Artisanal Designed Kitchen With Large Center Island Adjoining Large Family Room. All Appliances Are New. Recently Finished Expansive Bsmt With Ceramic Floor & Wet Bar. Amazing Over-Sized 3 Car Garage ( 9Ft Doors Plus Washroom) With Overhead Room For 3 Lifts. A Must See Home! All Existing Elf & Window Coverings/ Shutters. All Existing Ss Kitchen Appliances , Washer & Dryer. Exclude Basement Washer & Dryer.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: X3981235

