4943 Trafalgar Rd. N.

房产描述

CUSTOM 3BR 3WR HOME,APPROX 1ACRE OPEN CONCEPT, RURAL ERIN Gorgeous Custom Built 3 Br Bungalow On Approx 1 Acre Lot Set Back Behind A Stand Of Trees. Open Concept Living With The Most Elegant Finishes & 10 Ft Ceilings. Simply Beautiful Artisanal Designed Kitchen With Large Center Island Adjoining Large Family Room. All Appliances Are New. Recently Finished Expansive Bsmt With Ceramic Floor & Wet Bar. Amazing Over-Sized 3 Car Garage ( 9Ft Doors Plus Washroom) With Overhead Room For 3 Lifts. A Must See Home! All Existing Elf & Window Coverings/ Shutters. All Existing Ss Kitchen Appliances , Washer & Dryer. Exclude Basement Washer & Dryer.